Counter Press Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:CPAQU) Quiet Period To End on March 21st

Counter Press Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 21st. Counter Press Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Counter Press Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CPAQU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Counter Press Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.65.
