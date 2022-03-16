Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Declines By 27.8%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGLXY stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.