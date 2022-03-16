Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.20 ($6.81) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($6.92) to €6.25 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.03) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

