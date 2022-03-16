Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVAGet Rating) has been assigned a €6.20 ($6.81) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($6.92) to €6.25 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.03) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($8.71).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.