StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.