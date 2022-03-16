Ilika plc (LON:IKA) Insider Stephen John Boydell Sells 2,000 Shares

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) insider Stephen John Boydell sold 2,000 shares of Ilika stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53), for a total value of £2,360 ($3,068.92).

IKA opened at GBX 111 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.10. The company has a market capitalization of £174.14 million and a PE ratio of -30.83. Ilika plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Ilika in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

