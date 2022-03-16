Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Sells 13,271 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,353.62).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 471.50 ($6.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.67). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 523.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 474.34.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 610 ($7.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 611.29 ($7.95).

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.