Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Sells 13,271 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,353.62).
Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 471.50 ($6.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.67). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 523.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 474.34.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.
About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
