Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases 49 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath purchased 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £150.43 ($195.62).

On Tuesday, January 11th, Gary McGrath bought 37 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($194.38).

Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 304 ($3.95) on Wednesday. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 293.95 ($3.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 499 ($6.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 367.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 394.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a market capitalization of £147.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

