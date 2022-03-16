Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Insider Sells £63,126.23 in Stock

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Denis Jackson sold 8,339 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £63,126.23 ($82,088.73).

Shares of LWDB stock opened at GBX 776 ($10.09) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 799.19. Law Debenture Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 699 ($9.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 834.32 ($10.85). The company has a market capitalization of £962.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 8.38 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

