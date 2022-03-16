Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RNGR opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.