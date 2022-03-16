Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RNGR opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

