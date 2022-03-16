FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter. FedEx has set its FY22 guidance at $20.50-21.50 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDX stock opened at $216.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.68. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

