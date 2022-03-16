Ero Copper Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ERO. Barclays raised Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$16.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

About Ero Copper (Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.