Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STAG Industrial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a report issued on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

