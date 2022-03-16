Head to Head Analysis: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) and Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mestek has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mestek shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Mestek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Mestek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74% Mestek N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Johnson Controls International and Mestek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73 Mestek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus target price of $79.36, indicating a potential upside of 29.06%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Mestek.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Mestek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.83 $1.64 billion $2.20 27.95 Mestek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Mestek.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Mestek on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Mestek (Get Rating)

Mestek, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

