Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will report $425.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.80 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $407.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

