Hyzon Motors (HYZN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 743,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

