Agrify (AGFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Agrify to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Agrify has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agrify by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agrify by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agrify by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agrify by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

