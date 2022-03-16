Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will earn ($5.53) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $432.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 628,494 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,650,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 847,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

