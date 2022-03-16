Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Hippo alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIPO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Shares of HIPO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 2,417,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,414. Hippo has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rit Capital Partners Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,252,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,808,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hippo (HIPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.