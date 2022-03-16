McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Shares Up 24.3%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) shares shot up 24.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.00. 950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

McPhy Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

