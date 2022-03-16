Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading Up 3.4%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 28,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 73,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 17.87% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

