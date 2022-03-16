Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13. 503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000.
