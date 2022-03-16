Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 4,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbriar Capital (GEBRF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.