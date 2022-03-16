CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. 2,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

About CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

