SuperLauncher Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001166 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $19,378.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.98 or 0.06693933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.22 or 1.00341291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040199 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,176,393 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

