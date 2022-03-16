Pirate Chain Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $260.20 million and $1.53 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.04 or 0.00365135 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00073291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00091603 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,869,125 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.