QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $96.74 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

