Comparing ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) & Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ServiceNow and Matterport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 1 27 0 2.96 Matterport 0 0 6 0 3.00

ServiceNow presently has a consensus price target of $696.18, indicating a potential upside of 35.39%. Matterport has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 137.40%. Given Matterport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matterport is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServiceNow and Matterport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $5.90 billion 17.44 $230.00 million $1.14 451.07 Matterport $111.17 million 14.86 -$338.06 million N/A N/A

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 3.90% 9.43% 3.33% Matterport N/A -1,156.13% -53.94%

Summary

ServiceNow beats Matterport on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

