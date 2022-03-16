-$0.06 EPS Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). FuelCell Energy also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of FCEL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 18,261,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,599,215. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,309 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,581 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.