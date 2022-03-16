Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 229 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.98). Approximately 10,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 27,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 272.70. The stock has a market cap of £100.06 million and a P/E ratio of 37.54.

About Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

