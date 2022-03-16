Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01). 1,868,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,716,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Alastair James Riddell bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,201.56).

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

