NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Trading Down 7.2%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.84 and last traded at $40.84. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.
NEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEC (NIPNF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.