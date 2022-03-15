CryptoSoul (SOUL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $473.00

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded down 62.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $309,421.35 and $473.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00175275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00412619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007674 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

