Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GHL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 101,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,819. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $295.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.