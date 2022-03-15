NuShares Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (NSR)

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. NuShares has a market cap of $232,312.52 and approximately $5.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014571 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,167,111,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,641,980 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

