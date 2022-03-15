Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will report sales of $505.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $538.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $450.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 over the last three months. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,257. The firm has a market cap of $215.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

