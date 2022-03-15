Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) to post $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $815,548,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,538,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $172.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

