Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $54.39. 28,891,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,583,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.