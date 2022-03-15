BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. 71,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,857. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

