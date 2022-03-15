Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Stanley Raymond March Purchases 6,000 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) VP Stanley Raymond March acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stanley Raymond March also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Stanley Raymond March purchased 2,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200.00.

NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,748. The firm has a market cap of $489.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

WKHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.