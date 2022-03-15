Kevin Dennis Green Sells 32,102 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,102 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $161,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 3,010,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,250. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $842.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerus by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

