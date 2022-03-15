Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Micro Focus International stock remained flat at $$4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

