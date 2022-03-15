BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. 85,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,971. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

