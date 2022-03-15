Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Down 30.7% in February

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 482,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 696,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:SLVM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 584,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,681. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.87.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $415,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

