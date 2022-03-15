Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $629.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will post $629.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $626.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $632.30 million. Endo International reported sales of $717.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.
ENDP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 3,738,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,722. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $497.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Endo International by 340.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth $820,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Endo International in the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
