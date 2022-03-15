Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $629.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will post $629.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $626.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $632.30 million. Endo International reported sales of $717.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENDP. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

ENDP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 3,738,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,722. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $497.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Endo International by 340.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth $820,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Endo International in the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

