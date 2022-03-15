$4.74 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.08 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,508 shares of company stock worth $162,881. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 107,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 493,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,111. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $289.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.24.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

