Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will post sales of $532.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $535.00 million and the lowest is $528.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $507.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.45. 1,216,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,412. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

