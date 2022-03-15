$274.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Rating) will post $274.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.30 million to $281.34 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Stephens upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. 616,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,172. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

