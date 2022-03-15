Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 110 to SEK 90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SVKEF. Barclays downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

