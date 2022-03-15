Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.7 days.

Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $$8.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

PNXGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.71) to GBX 685 ($8.91) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.00.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

