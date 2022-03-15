Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Get Evogene alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Evogene to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 264,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,134. The company has a market cap of $30.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Evogene by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evogene (EVGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.